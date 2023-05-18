The Newcomer Files: David Ojiegbe

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the Tigers have ever had during the Dabo Swinney era. In this series, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at the 12 newcomers that won’t arrive until the summer and the likelihood of them contributing immediately based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Rob Billings, Tyler Brown, Markus Dixon, Jarvis Green, Ronan Hanafin, Jay Haynes, A.J. Hoffler and Misun Kelley. Next up is David Ojiegbe.

Position: Defensive end

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 240 pounds

Ranking: 4 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) High

The skinny: Another member of Clemson’s highly regarded defensive line haul during the 2023 recruiting cycle, Ojiegbe was a disruptive force off the edge during his prep days. He racked up 53 tackles with an eye-popping 30 tackles for loss and 16 sacks as a senior. Four of those sacks came in Ojiegbe’s final high school game as he earned second-team All-America honors from MaxPreps following his senior season.

Ojiegbe is still joining one of the deeper positions on Clemson’s roster despite Myles Murphy and K.J. Henry moving on to the NFL. Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll are still around as projected starters at the end spots while Greg Williams, Cade Denhoff, Zaire Patterson, Jaheim Lawson and fellow incoming freshmen TJ Parker and A.J. Hoffler provide plenty of additional competition for playing time this fall. But what Clemson doesn’t have at the position is a ton of proven pass rushers behind Thomas. Might that be an area where Ojiegbe can help immediately?