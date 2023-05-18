The Newcomer Files: Misun Kelley

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the Tigers have ever had during the Dabo Swinney era. In this series, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at the 12 newcomers that won’t arrive until the summer and the likelihood of them contributing immediately based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Rob Billings, Tyler Brown, Markus Dixon, Jarvis Green, Ronan Hanafin, Jay Haynes and A.J. Hoffler. Next up is Misun Kelley.

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 170 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Daniel High

The skinny: One of three in-state signees in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class, Kelley was a receiver and defensive back at Daniel who will start his college career lining up on the offensive side of the ball. He put his versatility on full display a season ago, scoring touchdowns in five different ways as a high school senior. Kelley finished his prep career with 91 catches for more than 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns receptions. He also averaged 26 yards on kickoff returns and 14 on punt returns, finishing his time at Daniel with more than 2,200 all-purpose yards.

Kelley projects as a slot receiver, a position where the Tigers already have a proven starter in Antonio Williams, who’s coming off a freshman All-America season. Older players such as Brannon Spector and Will Taylor provide further depth there as well. Clemson also has primary kick returners in the fold in Williams and running back Will Shipley, so Kelley may be in line for a redshirt season if Clemson is able to stay relatively healthy this fall. But a dynamic athlete like Kelley can do a lot of different things, and the Tigers initially offered him a scholarship as an athlete, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Kelley make some sort of contribution early.