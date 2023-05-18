Top Clemson WR target ‘super excited’ for upcoming official visit

Clemson will host a large contingent of official visitors on campus at the beginning of next month, including a priority wide receiver target from the Tar Heel State.

Grimsley High School (Greensboro, N.C.) four-star Alex Taylor will be back on campus for the Tigers’ big June 2 official visit weekend.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the top class of 2024 recruit as he gets ready for the upcoming trip to Tiger Town.

“Super excited for the official visit, spending time with staff, players and different recruits!” Taylor said.

Taylor has made a bunch of unofficial visits to Clemson in the past. But going into the Clemson official, there’s a couple of things that the 6-foot-2, 180-pound rising senior wants to get out of this particular visit.

“Just to learn more about the playbook overall and where I fit in at,” he said, “and just building an even greater relationship.”

What has Taylor been hearing from the Tigers’ coaching staff in general ahead of the visit in a couple of weekends?

“They can’t wait for our official to really sit down (one-on-one),” he said.

Taylor has set his commitment date for July 29. After Clemson, he is scheduled to take other official visits to Virginia Tech, NC State and North Carolina in June.

The highly regarded pass catcher is high on Clemson and the other contenders in his recruitment heading into his official visit slate.

“Of course one of my favorite schools,” he said of Clemson, “but I love all the schools with my officials planned too!”

Taylor is ranked as high as the No. 119 overall prospect in the 2024 class by 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 2 prospect in the state of North Carolina and the No. 20 wide receiver nationally for his class.

–Photo courtesy of Alex Taylor on Twitter (@thealextaylor3)

