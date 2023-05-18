Watch: Rittman previews Clemson Softball Regional

Softball

By May 18, 2023 4:50 pm

For the second straight year, the Clemson softball team is hosting a regional after being selected as one of the 16 host sites for the 2023 postseason.

The Tigers were selected as the No. 16 national seed and will host games at McWhorter Stadium beginning on Friday, when Clemson faces UNC Greensboro in their opening game of the double-elimination regional.

Friday’s game against UNCG is set for 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

Clemson head coach John Rittman met with the media Thursday to preview the Clemson Regional.

Check out his media availability below:

