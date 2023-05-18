Women’s Golf Set to Tee Off in 2023 NCAA National Championship

Women’s Golf Set to Tee Off in 2023 NCAA National Championship

Golf

Women’s Golf Set to Tee Off in 2023 NCAA National Championship

By May 18, 2023 5:49 pm

By |

Clemson women’s golf opens play in the 2023 NCAA Championship on Friday morning at the 6,384-yard, par-72 Grayhawk Golf Club. The Tigers, ranked 16th, tee off starting at 6:10 a.m. local time (9:10 a.m. eastern) and are paired with SMU and Duke.

All six Tigers in Arizona are experiencing the NCAA Championships for the first time, as this is just the second time in school history the Tigers have advanced out of regionals (2017). Clemson is led by senior Savanah Grewal, who shot a 204 three-round score, the best 54-hole score in an NCAA Tournament in school history by nine shots, at the Pullman Regional to finish sixth in the overall race.

Annabelle Pancake, Melena Barrientos, Chloe Holder and Isabella Rawl will round out the Tigers’ lineup, with Sydney Roberts as the alternate. Rawl finished with the lowest round score by a freshman in school history in Pullman, while Barrientos set the school’s single-round NCAA Tournament record before it was broken by Grewal later in the weekend.

The finals consist of four rounds of stroke play (72 holes) and three rounds of match play to determine individual and team champions.

Live scoring can be found all week on golfstat.com and fans can follow @ClemsonWGolf on social media for updates.

 

, , Golf

More TCI

Latest

reply
3hr

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus. Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the (…)

6hr

Clemson head softball coach John Rittman met with the media Thursday to preview the Clemson Regional this weekend. Rittman gave some good news for the Tigers, saying that they will get sophomore catcher Aby (…)

reply
9hr

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus. Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home