Women’s Golf Set to Tee Off in 2023 NCAA National Championship

Clemson women’s golf opens play in the 2023 NCAA Championship on Friday morning at the 6,384-yard, par-72 Grayhawk Golf Club. The Tigers, ranked 16th, tee off starting at 6:10 a.m. local time (9:10 a.m. eastern) and are paired with SMU and Duke.

All six Tigers in Arizona are experiencing the NCAA Championships for the first time, as this is just the second time in school history the Tigers have advanced out of regionals (2017). Clemson is led by senior Savanah Grewal, who shot a 204 three-round score, the best 54-hole score in an NCAA Tournament in school history by nine shots, at the Pullman Regional to finish sixth in the overall race.

Annabelle Pancake, Melena Barrientos, Chloe Holder and Isabella Rawl will round out the Tigers’ lineup, with Sydney Roberts as the alternate. Rawl finished with the lowest round score by a freshman in school history in Pullman, while Barrientos set the school’s single-round NCAA Tournament record before it was broken by Grewal later in the weekend.

The finals consist of four rounds of stroke play (72 holes) and three rounds of match play to determine individual and team champions.

Live scoring can be found all week on golfstat.com and fans can follow @ClemsonWGolf on social media for updates.