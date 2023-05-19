Clemson downs North Carolina 5-4 to win series

CLEMSON, S.C. — After giving up the lead in the top of the ninth, the Tigers got a two-out walkoff single from Blake Wright and defeated North Carolina 5-4. Clemson extended its win streak to 11 games.

Austin Gordon got the start for Clemson and went 5.0 innings and gave up five hits, three runs and three earned runs.

The Tar Heels took the lead in the top of the second when they scored three.

Free 90s helped the Tigers tie the game in the third. Benjamin Blackwell hit a leadoff double. With one out, Cam Cannarella worked a walk. Cooper Ingle walked to load the bases. With two outs, Caden Grice was hit by a pitch to score Blackwell. Billy Amick singled to score Cannarella and Grice.

Wright and Blackwell started the bottom of the fourth with back-to-back singles. Wright tagged and went to third on a fly ball by Jack Crighton. Cannarella hit a sacrifice fly to score Wright and Clemson led 4-3.

The top of the ninth was a disaster for the Tigers in the field. Clemson couldn’t find three pop ups and the Heels tied the game 4-4.

Grice worked a one-out walk in the bottom of the ninth. Amick was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Wright singled to score Amick.

With the win, the Tigers moved to 38-17 overall and 19-10 in the ACC. Clemson goes for the sweep over the Heels Saturday at 1 p.m.