Clemson made the cut for one of the nation’s best edge rushers in the 2024 class.

Good Counsel (MD) edge rusher Darien Mayo released his top-six on Friday evening. Alongside the Tigers, Mayo included Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, South Carolina and USC.

The 6-foot-7, 247-pound edge visited the Tigers in January before receiving his offer. He will also be in town for the program’s official visit weekend during the first weekend in June.