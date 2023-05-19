Clemson postgame: Bakich, Wright, Cannarella

Clemson postgame: Bakich, Wright, Cannarella

Baseball

Clemson postgame: Bakich, Wright, Cannarella

By May 19, 2023 10:19 pm

By |

Clemson, S.C. – The Tigers defeated North Carolina 5-4 Friday night on a walk-off single by Blake Wright.

Following the win head coach Erik Bakich, Blake Wright and Cam Cannarella talked about the clutch win and how the Tigers responded once again.

, , , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

1hr

Clemson made the cut for one of the nation’s best edge rushers in the 2024 class. Good Counsel (MD) edge rusher Darien Mayo released his top-six on Friday evening. Alongside the Tigers, Mayo included (…)

reply
5hr

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers scored seven runs in the first inning on three home runs and never looked back as they run-ruled UNC Greensboro 17-2 to open the Clemson Regional. Millie Thompson got the start in (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home