The Newcomer Files: Olsen Patt Henry

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the Tigers have ever had during the Dabo Swinney era. In this series, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at the 12 newcomers that won’t arrive until the summer and the likelihood of them contributing immediately based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Rob Billings, Tyler Brown, Markus Dixon, Jarvis Green, Ronan Hanafin, Jay Haynes, A.J. Hoffler, Misun Kelley and David Ojiegbe. Next up is Olsen Patt Henry.

Position: Tight end

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 210 pounds

Ranking: 4 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: First Baptist (Florida) Academy

The skinny: One of two tight ends signed in Clemson’s 2023 recruiting class, Henry’s game is more geared toward pass catching at this point of his young career. He caught more than 120 passes for more than 2,000 yards during his final two high school seasons, accounting for 30 touchdowns over that span. Henry possess big-play ability, averaging more than 19 yards per catch during his prep career.

Jake Briningstool is set to move from TE2 to TE1 following Davis Allen’s departure, but there’s still plenty of competition for playing time at the position. Sage Ennis and Josh Sapp are back on the depth chart, and fellow newcomer Markus Dixon will add to the depth once he arrives on campus with Henry this summer. Perhaps Henry carves out an offensive role for himself this fall with his advanced receiving skills. Beyond that, a special-teams role or a redshirt season seem like the most likely scenarios for Henry, who still needs to fill out physically.