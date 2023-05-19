Rittman, Tigers talk explosive victory to open Clemson Regional

The Clemson softball team came out swinging Friday afternoon, scoring seven runs in the first inning en route to an eventual 17-2, run-rule victory over UNC Greensboro in their opening game of the Clemson Regional at McWhorter Stadium.

“Obviously very happy with the results today and it was really nice to see our offense come out and explode in the first inning,” head coach John Rittman said after the game. “It’s no secret we’ve struggled offensively lately, specifically in the ACC Tournament, and for us to come out and swing the bats like we did was really impressive and took a little pressure off of everybody.”

Watch Rittman, Reedy Davenport and Caroline Jacobsen talk about the explosive 17-2 win to open the Clemson Regional:

