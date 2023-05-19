The Newcomer Files: Branden Strozier

Clemson signed 27 players as part of its 2023 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Fifteen signees went through spring practice, the largest number of early enrollees the Tigers have ever had during the Dabo Swinney era. In this series, The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at the 12 newcomers that won’t arrive until the summer and the likelihood of them contributing immediately based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Rob Billings, Tyler Brown, Markus Dixon, Jarvis Green, Ronan Hanafin, Jay Haynes, A.J. Hoffler, Misun Kelley, David Ojiegbe and Olsen Patt Henry. Next up is Branden Strozier.

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

Ranking: 4 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Saint Francis (Georgia) High

The skinny: A two-way player in high school, Strozier will provide some additional depth at corner for Clemson. At 6-foot-2, he will also provide the kind of range and length that teams covet in their corners, which helped Strozier’s nose for the ball during his prep career. He finished it with 34 passes defended and six interceptions with half of those coming during his senior season.

Strozier will join a position room that still has some experience despite Malcolm Greene (transfer) and Fred Davis (transfer) no longer being around. Veteran Sheridan Jones is back with rising junior Nate Wiggins as the presumed starters at the position. But there isn’t a ton of proven depth left with second-year players Toriano Pride Jr., Jeadyn Lukus and Myles Oliver as well as fellow true freshmen Shelton Lewis and Avieon Terrell vying for meaningful spots in the rotation. Strozier will have to quickly catch on to the playbook once preseason camp starts, but if that happens, he’s got a chance to contributor early on defense the way Pride and Lukus did a season ago.