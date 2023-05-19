Clemson Crushes UNC Greensboro 17-2

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Tigers scored seven runs in the first inning on three home runs and never looked back as they run-ruled UNC Greensboro 17-2 to open the Clemson Regional.

Millie Thompson got the start in the circle for the Tigers. She went 3.0 innings and gave up four hits, one run and one earned run. Brooke McCubbin came in to finish off the game.

Clemson came out on fire in the first inning. McKenzie Clark singled to start the rally. With one out, the Spartans intentionally walked Valerie Cagle. Caroline Jacobsen made them pay as she crushed a three-run home run half way up the light pole in left center. Alia Logoleo followed with a home run to center. With two outs, Aby Vieira, who returned from injury, worked a walk. JoJo Hyatt doubled to score Vieira all the way from first. Reedy Davenport hit a two-run home run to score Hyatt. After one, the Tigers led 7-0.

UNC Greensboro plated a run in the top of the second to make it 7-1.

In the second inning, Cagle walked before Jacobsen reached on a fielder’s choice. Logoleo singled before Maddie Moore walked to load the bases. Vieira singled to score Jacobsen and Logoleo. After the second, Clemson led 9-1.

Clemson added some insurance runs in the third. Clark walked before Ally Miklesh reached on a fielder’s choice. Cagle drew another walk before Jacobsen doubled to score Miklesh and Cagle. Moore hit a two-run home run to put the Tigers up 13-1.

Cagle drove in a run in the fourth with a single. Logoleo walked with the bases loaded to score another and Moore singled to score two more. Clemson led 17-1 after four.

The Spartans plated one in the top of the fifth.

The Tigers will play the winner of Friday night’s game between Auburn and Cal State Fullerton Saturday at 1 p.m.