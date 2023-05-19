Tigers looking to give Clemson fans 'a good show' as regional host

For the second straight year, Valerie Cagle and Ally Miklesh will lead Clemson as it hosts an NCAA softball regional.

The Tigers went undefeated in their regional last year without allowing even a single run, but were swept by Oklahoma State in their Super Regional.

“The one thing I’m looking forward to most is just the environment that we had last year,” Cagle said. “Just being able to play in that again for this regional this year, I’m really taking advantage of that home field advantage.”

Miklesh, a veteran outfielder for the Tigers, echoed the same sentiment as Cagle in regards to the Clemson fanbase.

“These fans, they always put up for us,” Miklesh said. “We’ve played traditionally better at home, so give them a good show.”

The Tigers nearly missed out on hosting a regional as the team struggled down the stretch. However, despite these struggles, the team does not plan to stray from their usual game plan.

“The postseason gives us a little bit of a reset,” Cagle said. “But again, not trying to do anything different than what we’ve been trying to do all year. Just do what we do.”

A majority of the Tigers’ current roster was also a member of the program last year, when the Tigers hosted a regional and advanced to the Super Regional round. Understandably, the team is looking to draw off of last year’s experiences to prepare for this weekend.

“We have a pretty senior team here, with Marena (Knowles) being our only true freshman,” Miklesh said. “We’re ready to take on the task of hosting a regional and being in those big moments.”

Cagle, who is currently right in the thick of a three-way race for national player of the year, shared similar thoughts.

“I definitely think being able to pull from those experiences helps and most people on this team have had that experience, whether here or somewhere else,” Cagle said. “Knowing that you have that experience allows you to be more comfortable in those situations.”

The Tigers (46-9) are set to face UNC Greensboro (37-20) in their opening game of the double-elimination regional. The game is set for 3 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.

