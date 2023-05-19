Watch: Cagle, Miklesh preview Clemson Regional

Ahead of the Clemson Regional this weekend at McWhorter Stadium, Clemson stars Valerie Cagle and Ally Miklesh met with the media Thursday to preview the regional.

Cagle and Miklesh talked about the team’s focus the past week and more as the Tigers get set to face UNC Greensboro on Friday (3 p.m., ESPNU) in their opening game of the double-elimination regional.

Check it out below:

