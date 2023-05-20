Bakich, Grice, Cannarella Postgame

Clemson, S.C. – Head coach Erik Bakich, Caden Grice and Cam Cannarella talked about the sweep of North Carolina, the Tigers’ strong finish and much more following Sunday’s win over the Heels.
Watch the postgame press conference on TCITV:
Clemson, S.C. – Head coach Erik Bakich, Caden Grice and Cam Cannarella talked about the sweep of North Carolina, the Tigers’ strong finish and much more following Sunday’s win over the Heels.
Watch the postgame press conference on TCITV:
Clemson, S.C. – McWhorter Stadium was rocking Saturday afternoon as Clemson downed Auburn 7-0 in the regional. Check out some amazing pictures from the big win for the Tigers in Bart Boatwright’s Photo (…)
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest and Coastal Division champion Virginia are the top two seeds for the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball (…)
Clemson, S.C. – Clemson head coach John Rittman, Valerie Cagle and McKenzie Clark met with the media after the Tigers 7-0 win over Auburn in the Clemson regional. Cagle pitched a one-hit shutout while both (…)
Caden Grice did everything for the Tigers as they completed the sweep of North Carolina with a 3-1 victory on Saturday afternoon. Grice got the scoring started with a monstrous home run in the bottom of the (…)
Clemson, S.C. – Valerie Cagle pitched a one-hit shutout and hit a two-run home run as the Tigers defeated Auburn 7-0 in the Clemson Regional. McKenzie Clark put the Tigers on the board with the first (…)
Nick Eason is more than happy to be hitting the recruiting trail for Clemson. The Tigers’ defensive tackles coach doesn’t feel it’s a burden or simply a job. Rather, Eason considers recruiting for his (…)
Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei made headlines recently when he expressed frustrations over the Tigers’ offense in an interview with The Athletic, saying he believed the scheme was “very basic” (…)
Doug Kingsmore Stadium was electric Friday night and it played an important role in the Tigers 5-4 win. Coach Bakich had plenty of praise for the Clemson fans and the marketing team following the win. (…)
Clemson opened the 2023 Clemson Regional in dominant fashion, scoring 17 runs on 14 hits en route to a 17-2 five-inning victory over UNC Greensboro on Friday at McWhorter Stadium. The Tigers, who improved to (…)
When the 2023 Dabo Swinney Football Camp gets underway at the end of May, this talented athlete from the Yellowhammer State will be there to compete. Highland Home (Ala.) School class of 2025 prospect Tyler (…)