Bakich praises Clemson marketing, fans

Doug Kingsmore Stadium was electric Friday night and it played an important role in the Tigers 5-4 win. Coach Bakich had plenty of praise for the Clemson fans and the marketing team following the win.

“The crowd, the marketing team, the energy, the environment that looked like a regional atmosphere,” he said. “And that is what we need. We need them pumping that music that they were playing every time, the people waving the balloons. The energy in the crowd is a tenth man atmosphere. There were multiple innings where the pitchers seemed to struggle to find the strike zone and I would attest that a lot to the noise that is being made, the sounds, the optics of what is going on in the bowl seating area in the pitchers vision. That makes DKS a hostile place to play. So a huge shoutout to the crowd and to the marketing team.”