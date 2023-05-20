Cagle, Clark lead Clemson to 7-0 victory over Auburn

Clemson, S.C. – Valerie Cagle pitched a one-hit shutout and hit a two-run home run as the Tigers defeated Auburn 7-0 in the Clemson Regional.

McKenzie Clark put the Tigers on the board with the first run of the game with a two-out solo home run to center.

The Tigers added some insurance runs in the fifth. JoJo Hyatt singled with one out. Clark was hit by a pitch and then stole second. Ally Miklesh singled up the middle to score Bomhardt, who ran for Hyatt, and Clark. Valerie Cagle then hit a two-run home run off the pole down the left field line. Caroline Jacobsen singled, stole second and went to third on the bad throw. Logoleo singled to score Jacobsen. After five the Tigers led 6-0.

Aby Vieira doubled in the sixth and came home on a Reedy Davenport single to make it 7-0 Clemson.

With the win the Tigers advance to the winner’s bracket game Sunday at noon.