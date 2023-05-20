It 'isn't just a job' for Eason, 'it's a blessing'

Nick Eason is more than happy to be hitting the recruiting trail for Clemson.

The Tigers’ defensive tackles coach doesn’t feel it’s a burden or simply a job. Rather, Eason considers recruiting for his alma mater “a blessing” and made that clear in a social media post conveying the passion that he has for Clemson.

“I’m grateful to be able to recruit, connect, ride, and fly with a smile on behalf of my alma mater, CLEMSON!!!!” Eason wrote on Twitter. “This isn’t just a job, or career, it’s a blessing!!! GO TIGERS! 🐅🐅👊🏾”

Eason returned home to his alma mater on Jan. 7, 2022 upon being hired as Clemson’s defensive run game coordinator and defensive tackles coach. He was a four-year letterman for the Tigers from 1999-2002, when he played 47 games with 35 starts and recorded 15 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.

Not only does Eason enjoy recruiting for Clemson, but he gets to experience some cool moments while he’s at it and recently shared an example of a “special” moment that he had on the recruiting trail.

Eason posted a picture showing him interacting with a young girl, who wanted to make sure Eason knew that she named her soccer team after his team, the Tigers:

These moments on the recruiting trail for me are special! 🐅👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/94cYBzEq8C — Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) May 18, 2023

Eason was a great player at Clemson, he’s a great coach now and he’s certainly a great Clemson man that fans should be proud to have representing the program.

