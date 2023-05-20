Photo Gallery: Tigers open Clemson Regional with dominant win

Clemson opened the 2023 Clemson Regional in dominant fashion, scoring 17 runs on 14 hits en route to a 17-2 five-inning victory over UNC Greensboro on Friday at McWhorter Stadium.

The Tigers, who improved to 47-9, finished with home runs from Caroline Jacobsen, Alia Logoleo, Reedy Davenport and Maddie Moore to help propel them to the win.

Check out great shots from Clemson’s dominant win in Dawson Powers’ photo gallery for The Clemson Insider: LINK.

