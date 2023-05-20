Rittman, Cagle, Clark postgame after 7-0 win over Auburn

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson head coach John Rittman, Valerie Cagle and McKenzie Clark met with the media after the Tigers 7-0 win over Auburn in the Clemson regional.

Cagle pitched a one-hit shutout while both Clark and Cagle hit homeruns. Watch the postgame on TCITV:

