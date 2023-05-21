Bart Boatwright' Photo Gallery: Clemson wins Regional

Bart Boatwright' Photo Gallery: Clemson wins Regional

Galleries

Bart Boatwright' Photo Gallery: Clemson wins Regional

By May 21, 2023 7:08 pm

By |

Clemson, S.C. – The Tigers wouldn’t be denied in the second game Sunday as they defeated Auburn to win the regional at McWhorter Stadium.

Check out some great pictures from Bart Boatwright in the Photo Gallery of Clemson’s 5-1 win.

, , , Galleries, Hero, Softball

More TCI

Latest

reply
12hr

Clemson, S.C. –  Senior Day is always special at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, but this years was different.  The Tigers defeated North Carolina 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to sweep the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home