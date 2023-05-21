Auburn Beats Clemson 5-2 to Force Winner-Take-All Game

Clemson, SC — No. 15 Auburn used a first-inning homer to take down No.10 Clemson 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium and force a winner-take-all game in the Clemson Regional. With the win, Auburn moved to 43-18 on the season while Clemson fell to 48-10.

Auburn struck quickly in the first inning. Following a leadoff walk and a single, Bri Ellis launched a three-run homer to deep centerfield for an early 3-0 lead.

Clemson got on the board in the top of the fourth as Alia Logoleo hit an opposite-field solo homer to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Auburn got the run right back in the bottom of the frame with a two-out double down the left field to make it 4-1.

Clemson answered right back in the fifth inning. JoJo Hyatt worked a leadoff walk and Reedy Davenport followed with a single to put two on with no outs. After two outs, Valerie Cagle worked a nine-pitch walk to load the bases and Caroline Jacobsen forced a run with an eight-pitch walk to pull Clemson within 4-2.

Auburn picked up an insurance run in the sixth to put away the 5-2 win.

Auburn starter Maddie Penta (27-6) earned the win with a five-hit, two-run complete game effort while Clemson starter Valerie Cagle (24-6) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on four hits in 3.0 innings.

Clemson finished the game with six hits, led by Davenport with two, while Auburn tallied nine hits in the contest.

The two teams will square off in the final game of the regional at approximately 3:05PM.

