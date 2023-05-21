Bakich, Grice: 'Awesome' to have energy back at DKS

Despite the softball team playing in their second game of a regional, more than 4,500 people made their way next door to watch the No. 6 Clemson Tigers take on North Carolina in the baseball season finale.

The energy of the fans, along with some new tactics from the program’s marketing team, has created for a raucous environment at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in recent weeks. Players and coaches alike have taken notice of the revived energy around the program this season.

“It’s awesome, but it’s also reminiscent of 21 years ago,” Bakich said. “This is how the crowd used to be.”

A first-year head coach of the program, Bakich got his first coaching gig as a volunteer assistant at Clemson after hanging up the cleats.

“We were No. 1 in the country in 2002 for most of the year and that was what the attendance looked like and that was the energy in the place,” Bakich said. “Even playing here when I coached at Maryland and I was in the wrong dugout, that was the energy that was here.”

Star two-way player Caden Grice has played in 162 games for the Tigers, including 99 within the confines of Doug Kingsmore, was utterly impressed with the newfound energy.

“I mean, that’s one of the coolest environments I’ve ever been in at DKS,” Grice said. “We look forward to keeping it that way.”

The Tigers, who are currently No. 6 in the nation, find themselves in prime position to secure a regional and perhaps even a national seed. The opportunity to play more baseball at home is something Bakich is hungry to provide for Clemson fans.

“I’m happy for the Clemson community,” Bakich said. “I think personally, I just wanted a regional to come back to Clemson for the Clemson community. So really thrilled that we can just ignite the community even more and add value to this athletic department that is such a powerhouse.”