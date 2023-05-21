Bakich: Tigers going to ACC Tournament to 'win it'

With a win over North Carolina on Saturday, the Clemson Tigers ended the 2023 regular season on a 12-game win streak.

The Tigers’ now enter the ACC Tournament as the three-seed, where they will take on six-seed Boston College and 11-seed Virginia Tech in pool play. Clemson has not made it out of pool play since the 2018 season, when they advanced to the semifinals of the tournament.

“I think it would behoove us to keep our rotation as close to full rest as possible,” Bakich said. “We’re going to go into the tournament trying to win it.”

While at his previous head coaching stops of Maryland and Michigan, Bakich has never participated in a pool play format. The format lends itself to some teams resting players once a spot is already secured in the elimination rounds, something Bakich is not fond of.

“People are saying there’s games that don’t matter and that just doesn’t resonate,” Bakich said. “I have no comprehension of that kind of thinking, so we’re going to go into every game and no matter who we’re playing, where we’re playing, we’re going to try to win.”

The Tigers are no stranger to series ending a day earlier than usual, with four series this season finishing up on a Saturday. With the tournament just ahead, Bakich is welcoming of the extra rest.

“We’ll have a couple days to rest,” Bakich said. “I think our bodies are a litle bit tired, so this will be a good opportunity to get our feet underneath us and regroup and get ready for the ACC Tournament.”