Clemson Beats Auburn 5-1 To Win Clemson Regional

Clemson, SC — No. 10 Clemson scored runs in three separate innings to pull away from No. 15 Auburn 5-1 to win the Clemson Regional on Sunday afternoon at McWhorter Stadium. With the win, Clemson moves to 49-10 and advances to the Super Regional Round while Auburn ends the season at 43-19.

Clemson started the scoring off in the bottom of the first inning. McKenzie Clark reached on a HBP to start the frame but was eventually thrown out at the plate. However, Valerie Cagle, who reached on a one-out single, did come in to score later in the inning on a wild pitch for a 1-0 lead.

Clemson kept up the scoring in the second inning. Aby Viera started things off with a one-out walk, advanced to second on a groundout, and came in to score on a Reedy Davenport RBI single. Following a Clark HBP and Miklesh infield single to load the bases, Cagle worked a walk to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

Auburn got on the board in the top of the third with an unearned run to cut it to 3-1.

Clemson added to their lead on the bottom of the fourth inning. Clark started things off with a single and Cagle worked a walk to put runners on the corners. Caroline Jacobsen followed with a RBI single down the leftfield line to plate Clark and Maddie Moore later hit a two-out RBI single to make it 5-1.

Clemson starter Valerie Cagle (25-6) earned win with after allowing a single unearned run on four hits in a complete-game effort. Auburn starter Maddie Penta (27-7) suffered the loss after allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits in 1.2 innings.

Clemson finished the game with seven hits by seven different players while Auburn tallied four hits in the contest.

Clemson advances to the Super Regional Round where they will travel to Norman to take on #1 Oklahoma next weekend.

