Photo Gallery from Sunday's First Game

May 21, 2023 3:00 pm

Clemson, S.C. – Auburn defeated Clemson 5-2 in the first game Sunday at McWhorter Stadium.

Check out some great pictures from the first game in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

