Rittman, Clark, Jacobsen Postgame After Winning Regional

Rittman, Clark, Jacobsen Postgame After Winning Regional

Baseball

Rittman, Clark, Jacobsen Postgame After Winning Regional

By May 21, 2023 8:29 pm

By |

Clemson, S.C. – Head coach John Rittman, McKenzie Clark and Caroline Jacobsen talked following the 5-1 win over Auburn to win the regional.

Watch the press conference on TCITV:

, , , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
13hr

Clemson, S.C. –  Senior Day is always special at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, but this years was different.  The Tigers defeated North Carolina 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to sweep the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home