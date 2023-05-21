What They Are Saying: Hype building for Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars took a big step last season making the NFL playoffs. The expectations are even bigger for Lawrence in year 3.

In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said about the former Clemson great on Twitter.

#Jaguars QB #TrevorLawrence has produced 8,918 total yards of offense (including postseason). He’s only 23 years old and younger than #JoeBurrow was as a rookie in 2020. pic.twitter.com/xmZZmUStVb — Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) May 17, 2023

“The best teams I’ve seen in one playoff collectively.” – Trevor Lawrence @Trevorlawrencee Was the 2019 CFP the most talented playoff EVER? (Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, & Oklahoma) pic.twitter.com/4Itkh9nVWg — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) May 17, 2023

The moment Trevor Lawrence officially arrived Man it was such an exciting comeback pic.twitter.com/cwRC1lBhlk — Nico (@elitetakes_) May 15, 2023

Well done 😂😂 @Jaguars best media team in the league https://t.co/XyQDM2kwLJ — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 12, 2023

Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley is going to be a fun connection in 2023. Ridley last full season in 2020 he finished as WR4 averaging 15.8 FPPG. pic.twitter.com/qTbplx8wnL — Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) May 15, 2023

Spoke with a current NFL personnel director about the #Jaguars: “The skill position talent they have is great. [Trevor Lawrence] is an MVP candidate for me in 2023. He processed information much faster last year – that’s the first thing that jumps off the tape. He's never in a… — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 17, 2023