What They Are Saying: Hype building for Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars took a big step last season making the NFL playoffs. The expectations are even bigger for Lawrence in year 3.
In this edition of ‘What They Are Saying’ we look at what is being said about the former Clemson great on Twitter.
#Jaguars Trevor Lawrence was named a dark horse for #NFL MVP @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/MVUr0GjIDV
— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 19, 2023
#Jaguars QB #TrevorLawrence has produced 8,918 total yards of offense (including postseason).
He’s only 23 years old and younger than #JoeBurrow was as a rookie in 2020. pic.twitter.com/xmZZmUStVb
— Ryan Michael (@theryanmichael) May 17, 2023
“The best teams I’ve seen in one playoff collectively.” – Trevor Lawrence @Trevorlawrencee
Was the 2019 CFP the most talented playoff EVER?
(Clemson, LSU, Ohio State, & Oklahoma) pic.twitter.com/4Itkh9nVWg
— 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) May 17, 2023
The moment Trevor Lawrence officially arrived
Man it was such an exciting comeback pic.twitter.com/cwRC1lBhlk
— Nico (@elitetakes_) May 15, 2023
Well done 😂😂 @Jaguars best media team in the league https://t.co/XyQDM2kwLJ
— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 12, 2023
Trevor Lawrence to Calvin Ridley is going to be a fun connection in 2023.
Ridley last full season in 2020 he finished as WR4 averaging 15.8 FPPG. pic.twitter.com/qTbplx8wnL
— Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) May 15, 2023
Spoke with a current NFL personnel director about the #Jaguars: “The skill position talent they have is great. [Trevor Lawrence] is an MVP candidate for me in 2023. He processed information much faster last year – that’s the first thing that jumps off the tape. He's never in a…
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 17, 2023
QBs you win because of (2023)
Allen
Rodgers
Burrow
Lamar
Trevor Lawrence
Herbert
Mahomes
Jalen Hurts
QBs you’ll win a lot with (2023)
Tua
Mac
Jimmy G
Dak
Goff
Kirk
Geno
Big season of answering ?’s ahead
Stafford
Ridder
Fields
Jones
Russell
Watson
Pickett
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) May 18, 2023
GM*QB@JamieErdahl's Top 5 QBs Under 25
5️⃣ Kenny Pickett @steelers
4️⃣ Justin Fields @ChicagoBears
3️⃣ Brock Purdy @49ers
2️⃣ Trevor Lawrence @Jaguars
1️⃣ Jalen Hurts @Eagles pic.twitter.com/PTpxyfikzp
— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 16, 2023