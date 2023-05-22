Amick Named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week

CLEMSON, S.C. – Sophomore Billy Amick (Batesburg, S.C.) was named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week, announced Monday by the league office. He joined NC State’s Cannon Peebles, who was named ACC Co-Player-of-the-Week, and NC State’s Logan Whitaker, who was named ACC Pitcher-of-the-Week, in receiving conference accolades. ACC baseball weekly honors are determined by a vote of a select media panel and are announced on Mondays throughout the regular season.





Amick, who received ACC weekly honors for the second week in a row, led Clemson to another 4-0 week by going 8-for-15 (.533) with a homer, two doubles, 10 RBIs, four runs, an .867 slugging percentage and a .556 on-base percentage in four games.

He went 2-for-2 with a double and five RBIs against USC Upstate on Tuesday, then went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs in Clemson’s series-opening win over North Carolina on Thursday. He had at least one hit in all four games on the week.

On the season, he is hitting .426 with 11 homers, a triple, 15 doubles, 51 RBIs, 34 runs, a .780 slugging percentage, .469 on-base percentage and two steals in 39 games (35 starts).