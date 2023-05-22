Bakich reflects on midseason how the magic happened this season

At the midway point of the season, the postseason looked like an unrealistic dream for Erik Bakich’s Clemson Tigers.

Sitting at 16-14 and six games below .500 in ACC play, the Tigers had yet to find their groove under their new head coach. But since then, Clemson has become arguably the hottest team in America and currently sits at No. 6 in the nation after winning 23 of their last 27 games.

“We had to struggle to develop those calluses,” Bakich said. “Like, if we just started off and everything was going great and then we didn’t know how to take a punch, that’s where you see some teams just can’t respond. But we just kept getting knocked down and this is where the leadership of the team comes in and the players’ buy-in comes in.”

The mindset of the team is something Bakich harped on, saying that his guys always knew what they were capable of despite struggling mightily early on.

“Even when we’re 16-14 and 2-8, they never let their attitude sour,” Bakich said. “They genuinely felt like there was good baseball in this team and we were going to do it.”

Not only has the hot streak put the Tigers in position for a national seed, it has only boosted the confidence within the entire program, something Bakich thinks makes his team dangerous as the postseason begins.

“I think what’s ingrained in this team is a belief that they can do anything,” Bakich said. “This is where the magic happens. When an individual player and especially a team gets confidence about them, that’s where you capture lightning in a bottle. And that’s where they just feel invincible.”