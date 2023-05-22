Clark details response after initial loss, Super Regional berth

The No. 10 Clemson Tigers came into Sunday up a game in the NCAA Regional Championship against No. 15 Auburn. With their back against the wall, Auburn came out swinging with three runs in the first frame and came out with a victory to send it to a winner-takes-all game later in the day. Walking into the locker room after the game, outfielder McKenzie Clark wasn’t phased by the moment.

“It was kind of silent and I went ‘well! they gotta do it again,’ so it was kind of like a flush it, get rid of it, on to the next,” Clark said. “They have to beat us twice like Coach said. It was just we were all excited to succeed and get back out there as soon as we could.”

Clark’s demeanor was reflected on the field, reaching base in all four at-bats in the closeout win. After a difficult first game at the plate for the team, Clark felt like they could wear down the opposing pitching.

“Pitchers are a creature of habit and we were trying to pick up on her tendencies and what she was most likely to throw and I think at the end, we finally caught up to her and wore her down and that’s all you could ask of this offense,” Clark said.

Maddie Penta pitched a complete game early Sunday, giving up just two runs, but Clemson put three runs on the board against her in the first two frames during the 5-1 victory and held on for the win. With a trip to Oklahoma secured, Clark shared a moment with her father during the celebration.

“My dad after the game, he hugged me and said ‘we’re finally going, we’re going kid, this is the team to go,'” Clark said. “He was just so excited but just to share that opportunity and that moment with my father talking about going to Oklahoma here, just can’t wait to see what our team can produce and see what happens.”

