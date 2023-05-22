Clemson moves up again in D1Baseball rankings

Baseball

By May 22, 2023 11:09 am

After another sweep the Tigers continue to climb in the rankings.  The new D1Baseball Top 25 is out and Clemson moved up again.

The Tigers are up to No. 6 in the latest rankings.  Wake Forest in No. 1, Miami No. 11 and Virginia No. 12.

Rank Team Overall Record Record Last Week Previous Rank
1 Wake Forest 45-9 3-1 1
2 Florida 42-13 2-1 4
3 Stanford 37-14 3-0 3
4 Arkansas 39-15 1-2 2
5 LSU 42-13 3-1 5
6 Clemson 39-17 4-0 7
7 Coastal Carolina 37-17 4-0 8
8 Vanderbilt 37-17 2-1 12
9 Connecticut 40-13 2-1 9
10 Oregon State 39-16 3-1 10
11 Miami 37-18 3-1 11
12 Virginia 44-11 3-0 21
13 Tennessee 38-18 3-1 18
14 Campbell 41-13 2-2 14
15 East Carolina 41-15 3-1 15
16 Southern Miss 37-16 2-1 23
17 Dallas Baptist 42-13 2-1 17
18 Oklahoma State 37-16 2-1 25
19 Auburn 33-19-1 3-0 NR
20 Texas 38-18 3-0 NR
21 West Virginia 39-16 0-3 6
22 Boston College 34-17 2-1 22
23 Maryland 37-19 2-1 20
24 Alabama 38-17 3-0 NR
25 Kentucky 36-17 1-2 19
Dropped Out
South Carolina 38-17 1-3 13
Duke 35-19 1-3 16
Washington 33-16 1-2 24

