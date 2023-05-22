Clemson moves up again in D1Baseball rankings

After another sweep the Tigers continue to climb in the rankings. The new D1Baseball Top 25 is out and Clemson moved up again.
The Tigers are up to No. 6 in the latest rankings. Wake Forest in No. 1, Miami No. 11 and Virginia No. 12.
|Rank
|Team
|Overall Record
|Record Last Week
|Previous Rank
|1
|Wake Forest
|45-9
|3-1
|1
|2
|Florida
|42-13
|2-1
|4
|3
|Stanford
|37-14
|3-0
|3
|4
|Arkansas
|39-15
|1-2
|2
|5
|LSU
|42-13
|3-1
|5
|6
|Clemson
|39-17
|4-0
|7
|7
|Coastal Carolina
|37-17
|4-0
|8
|8
|Vanderbilt
|37-17
|2-1
|12
|9
|Connecticut
|40-13
|2-1
|9
|10
|Oregon State
|39-16
|3-1
|10
|11
|Miami
|37-18
|3-1
|11
|12
|Virginia
|44-11
|3-0
|21
|13
|Tennessee
|38-18
|3-1
|18
|14
|Campbell
|41-13
|2-2
|14
|15
|East Carolina
|41-15
|3-1
|15
|16
|Southern Miss
|37-16
|2-1
|23
|17
|Dallas Baptist
|42-13
|2-1
|17
|18
|Oklahoma State
|37-16
|2-1
|25
|19
|Auburn
|33-19-1
|3-0
|NR
|20
|Texas
|38-18
|3-0
|NR
|21
|West Virginia
|39-16
|0-3
|6
|22
|Boston College
|34-17
|2-1
|22
|23
|Maryland
|37-19
|2-1
|20
|24
|Alabama
|38-17
|3-0
|NR
|25
|Kentucky
|36-17
|1-2
|19
|Dropped Out
|South Carolina
|38-17
|1-3
|13
|Duke
|35-19
|1-3
|16
|Washington
|33-16
|1-2
|24