Rittman talks 'challenge' of facing Oklahoma

For the second straight season, the Clemson Tigers’ softball program is headed to a super regional.

However, their task this year is much taller than ever before as they travel to take on the No. 1 overall seed, the Oklahoma Sooners. OU is currently 50-1 on the season and enters their super regional on a 46-game win streak.

“Nobody’s expecting us to go in there and beat the number one seed, except for us,” Rittman said. “It’s going to be a challenge. Oklahoma is as good a team that there’s ever been in the game of softball, they do everything extremely well.”

The Tigers, who caught fire with 31 total runs in their own regional, know the task is tall, but are not backing down from the monumental opportunity.

“We know it’s going to be a challenge, but that’s why you play the game,” Rittman said. “The game doesn’t know who’s supposed to win and we’re going to go up there and give it our all.”

The trip to Norman marks the second Super Regional appearance for the Tigers, who began their program just four seasons ago. Clemson joins Duke, Northwestern, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Stanford and Texas as the programs to participate in a super regional in both of the last two seasons.

“It’s just a testament to what they’ve done the last four years here,” outfielder Caroline Jacobsen said. “It’s pretty exciting. I can’t wait to go with this group.”

