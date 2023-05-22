Savannah Grewal Advances to Individual NCAA Championship Finals

Savannah Grewal defeated Jieni Li of Northwestern and Chiara Horder of Texas Tech in a playoff and advanced into Monday’s NCAA Individual Championship Finals at Grayhawk Golf Club. Grewal takes the course Monday at 12:01 local time (3:01 eastern) for a chance at a national title. As a team, the Tigers finished tied for 24th after three rounds.

“It was disappointing to struggle today but the course played really tough,” said Clemson head coach Kelley Hester. “We have had a great year and accomplished so many of our team goals. I’m proud of our entire team and the way they pushed themselves and each other every week. The future is bright for Clemson Women’s Golf with our travel squad returning.”

“I’m super proud of Savannah with a gutsy performance all week and then two birdies in the playoff to get one more round in the desert!”

Grewal, Horder, and Li each nailed their tee shots off of 18 to open the playoff hole, before Li hit her second shot into the water, leaving it up to Horder and Grewal to play for who would continue. Horder and Grewal each birdied 18 and due to daylight, the group headed back to the 18th tee to continue the playoff.

Grewal hit her tee shot in the fairway, but both girls ended up in the left green-side bunker on their next shot. After Horder hit a shot across the green and into the back bunker, Grewal sank a birdie putt to win the hole and advance to Monday.

The Tigers battled tough winds on Sunday to close out their national championship run, forcing scores over par for all five players in the lineup. Chloe Holder turned in the best round of the day, finishing at +3, including a birdie on 18, her final hole of the weekend. Grewal and Annabelle Pancake each finished at +5 on the day, and Melena Barrientos finished at +6. Freshman Isabella Rawl finished at even par on the back nine, but shot +7 for the round.

Grewal was the Tigers’ top stroke-play finisher, finishing inside the top-50 at +2, while Holder finished tied for 65th at +6. Pancake shot +9 on the weekend, while Rawl and Barrientos rounded out the Clemson lineup at +14 and +15, respectively.