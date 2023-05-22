Swinney talks conference realignment amidst rumors

Clemson and a handful of other ACC members have once again found themselves in the midst of conference realignment rumors.

Alongside revenue, the topic was one of the most discussed amongst the brass at last week’s ACC Spring Meetings. Head coach Dabo Swinney, who was in South Africa, was unable to attend the meetings, but was well-informed on what transpired in Florida.

“Even though I was in South Africa, I guess I was six hours ahead, so I was well-informed,” Swinney said. “Always good to get everybody in the same room, talking about things from that perspective, pretty productive.”

While Swinney did not comment on any specifics regarding potential conference realignment involving members of the ACC, he gave his thoughts on the situation at Monday’s Prowl and Growl event in Rock Hill.

“Clemson is a well-established program and university,” Swinney said. “So there’s always challenges and hurdles and there’s always changes that happen throughout the landscape of college football, but Clemson has always stood the test of time and will for years to come.”

