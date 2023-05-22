Swinney updates Shipley's injury status

The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney at the Charlotte Prowl & Growl on Monday evening.

Swinney provided an injury update on star running back Will Shipley. The rising junior was held out of last month’s spring game as a precaution due to what Swinney described as “knee tenderness.”

At Monday’s Prowl & Growl, Swinney gave the latest on Shipley’s injury status.

“He’s good,” Swinney said. “He needed a little break. He’s doing everything you can from just a strengthening standpoint and training, and all those guys are eager to have a great summer and see if we can put it all together in the fall.”

A finalist for the Paul Hornung Award, given annually to the nation’s most versatile player, Shipley was the only player in the nation last season to record at least 1,150 rushing yards (1,182), at least 200 receiving yards (242) and at least 300 kickoff return yards (324) – joining Spiller (2009) as the only ACC players since 2000 to accomplish the feat.

In 2022, Shipley also became the first player in ACC history to earn first-team all-conference honors at three different positions, collecting first-team honors in the running back, all-purpose and specialist categories.

The former five-star prospect from Weddington, N.C. enters the 2023 season with 1,920 yards and 26 touchdowns on 359 career rushing attempts and 358 yards on 54 career receptions over 24 career games (19 starts).