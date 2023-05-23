Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap - Week 14

No. 6 Clemson (39-17, 20-10 ACC) picked up a run-rule home win over USC Upstate before sweeping three games from North Carolina over the weekend to wrap up the regular season. This week the Tigers head to Durham for the ACC Baseball Championship where they will be the #3 seed in a pool with #6 Boston College and #10 Virginia Tech.

Overall Record: 34-17 (20-10 ACC) Last Week: 4-0 (3-0 ACC) 5/16 Tuesday USC Upstate W, 12-2 (8) 5/18 Thursday North Carolina W, 14-7 5/19 Friday North Carolina W, 5-4 5/20 Saturday North Carolina W, 3-1 Next Week: 5/24 Wednesday vs. #10 Virginia Tech (30-21) 7:00PM (ACCN) 5/26 Friday vs. #6 Boston College (34-17) 11:00AM (ACCN) 5/27 Saturday ACC Semifinals 1:00PM/5:00PM (ACCN) 5/28 Sunday ACC Championship Game 12:00PM (ESPN2) Records and rankings as of Monday, May 22nd.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Billy Amick

The sophomore infielder from Batesburg, SC earned his fourth hitter-of-the-week award after going 8-for-15 (.533) in four games last week. Amick had two doubles, a homer, four runs, and 10 RBI while leading the team with a .556 on-base percentage and a .867 slugging percentage.

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Caden Grice

The junior lefty from Greer, SC earned his second pitcher-of-the-week award for his work against North Carolina on Saturday. Grice tossed 7.1 innings of four-hit ball (.160 OBA) allowing a single unearned run with two walks and nine strikeouts to hear the win against the Tar Heels.

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored their opponents 34-14 last week while outhitting their opponents .357 (50 hits) to .254 (35 hits). On the week, Clemson had seven doubles, six homers, 19 walks, and three HBPs against 28 strikeouts while going 6-7 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 2.83 ERA, allowing 14 runs (11 earned) in 35.0 innings with 19 walks and two HBPs against 38 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .978 clip, committing three errors in 138 chances.

Looking Ahead:

Clemson heads to Durham for the ACC Baseball Championship. The Tigers are one of only two teams (Virginia) to appear in every Championship (started in 1973). In their 48 previous tournaments, Clemson holds a 114-75 (.603) record with a league-best 10 titles. The Tigers are 0-2 against Virginia Tech (8-9 in Greensboro in 2010 and 6-18 in Charlotte in 2022) and are 0-1 against Boston College (5-7 in 11 innings in Durham in 2019).

Dear Old Clemson has some fantastic collectibles from some of Clemson’s current and former baseball stars. Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.