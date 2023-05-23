Clemson offers four-star Maryland edge

Clemson extended an offer to a coveted pass rusher out of Maryland on Tuesday.
Oakdale (MD) four-star Dominic Nichols announced an offer from the Tigers early Tuesday morning. Clemson joins 34 other programs in offering the 6-foot-5, 240-pound edge rusher.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University! 🐾🐾 @coachski_ @WesleyGoodwin @CUCoachReed @OHSBearsFB @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/bsI9cIE4yK
— Dominic Nichols (@DominicNichols0) May 23, 2023
Nichols made his way to Clemson for a visit on Sunday, just a day after visiting the Georgia Bulldogs.