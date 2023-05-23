Former Clemson golfer headed to US Open

One former Clemson golf star is headed to one of golf’s four biggest events in just a few weeks.

Former Clemson golfer Carson Young secured his spot in the 2023 US Open on Monday. It will be his first appearance in one of golf’s four majors.

Young carded a 63 in the first round before bettering himself with a course record 62 in his second round. His dominant 16-under was five strokes clear of second place at the Dallas qualifier.

During his rookie season on the PGA Tour, Young has struggled to find his footing. However, three top-15 finishes including one top-three finish have highlighted his season.

The 123rd US Open will take place from June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club.