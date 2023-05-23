Huge week for PJ Hall with decision looming

The 2023 NBA draft takes place June 22 and there’s a key Clemson player who is still undecided about his future. PJ Hall performed at the NBA draft combine last week and ESPN released a status report for returning or leaving players in college basketball. For Clemson, Hall was the only one in limbo.

Hall became a key player as a sophomore, averaging 15.5 points a game before averaging 15.3 as a junior while shooting 53.5% from the field. Based on the current outlook, a two-way contract playing for an NBA team and their G-League affiliate could be likely for Hall.

Obviously, the money is there for the two-way route but there’s another cog in the machine. The NIL era has changed the landscape in college sports and it could lead Hall to return for his senior year at Clemson. Head coach Brad Brownell gave an update on Hall before the combine, admitting there’s some nerves about the looming decision.

The deadline for draft prospects to withdraw and retain their college eligibility is May 31. Hall has a week to make a decision and the Tiger faithful will be awaiting the choice that will have a heavy influence on the outlook for next season.