Jacobsen credits 'pick each other up' mentality to Super Regional berth

Coming into a decisive third game Sunday, the No.10 Clemson Tigers had to reset after a loss early in the day and look ahead. Outfielder Caroline Jacobsen knew the Tigers needed to get out to an early start and they did, putting up three runs in the first two frames.

“That’s huge every time,” Jacobsen said. “I think any team is probably tough to beat kind of once you get ahead. We know that we’re a team that once we score first, we can be really, really dangerous. Just keep pouring it on every game.”

Even with an early lead, Jacobsen made sure to bring her teammates up mentally. After the early 3-0 lead, Auburn responded with a run in the third to get on the board and put pressure on Clemson. Jacobsen had many huddles during the game to stay level.

“Just talking about what we were seeing at the plate and just overall morale,” Clark said. “It’s not always like we’re having to plan but just going in and trying to pick each other up every time knowing that we can get it done.”

Whatever was said in those huddles worked, as Jacobsen delivered an RBI single in the fourth before the Tigers tacked on another run to make it a four-run lead. This turned out to be too much for Auburn as Clemson advanced to the Super Regional with the 5-1 victory.

“It’s really exciting. It’s only the fourth year of the program and it’s just a testament to what they’ve done,” Clark said. “It’s pretty exciting and I can’t wait to go with this group.”

