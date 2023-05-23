No. 1 Palmetto State recruit ‘can’t wait to get back there to Clemson’

The top-ranked Palmetto State prospect will be back on Clemson’s campus next week.

Lake City (S.C.) High School four-star defensive tackle Amare Adams is set to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday, June 1.

“I can’t wait, man,” Adams told The Clemson Insider. “Haven’t been to Clemson really since their practice, and I just can’t wait to get back there to Clemson.”

The No. 1 recruit in the state of South Carolina for the 2025 class per ESPN, Rivals, 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite, Adams made his first trip to Tiger Town last November when he attended the Miami game, and he most recently visited Clemson for the Tigers’ underclassmen day April 1.

“I liked the visit,” Adams said of the underclassmen day. “Just to get in and just to know the coaches and just to see the players and how they develop and how they do their drills, I just loved it overall.”

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound rising junior is ready to put his skills on display for Clemson’s staff at camp next week.

“I’m gonna show them that I’m really athletic and I got speed and strength,” he said.

Adams said he has built a good relationship with Clemson to this point in the recruiting process, and he thinks fondly of defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

“I like Coach Eason,” Adams said. “He keeps it real, and he’s going to get you better either way.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney has made a good impression on Adams as well.

“He’s really going to be hard on you,” Adams said, “and I just love it because he expects the best out of you and he just wants you to get better each and every day.”

Georgia Tech, LSU, Auburn and Arkansas have all offered Adams this month, joining South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Virginia Tech on his offer list.

Clemson typically doesn’t offer prospects any earlier than June 1 of the summer before their junior year. It just so happens that Adams will be on campus June 1, and he’s a strong candidate to add an offer from the Tigers when they begin extending offers to prospects in his class.

“It would be a blessing, man, because honestly the two Carolina schools is South Carolina and Clemson,” he said of a potential Clemson offer. “I’ve been looking at them since I was little, and just to have the opportunity to play for Clemson, it’s just a blessing.”

Along with being the No. 1-ranked recruit in South Carolina, Adams is the No. 6 defensive lineman nationally and No. 93 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

