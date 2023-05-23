Rittman makes player of the year pitch for Cagle

Two-way Clemson star Valerie Cagle is currently one of three finalists for the USA Softball National Player of the Year.

The winner will be announced in a little over a week and Tigers’ head coach John Rittman made his final pitch for voters to pick Cagle.

“There’s so many great players in this country and we’re certainly biased,” Rittman said. “We think Valerie’s the player of the year in our minds and she’s very deserving. When you can change the game offensively, pitching and then what a great fielder she is and she showed that this weekend and she showed it throughout her career.”

Cagle willed the Tigers to their second consecutive super regional appearance this season with a dominant performance in the Tigers’ regional.

In 17 innings pitched, Cagle struck out nine batters while walking just three batters and allowing three earned runs. Offensively, she went 5-for-7 with four RBIs, one walk and a crucial home run against Auburn.

On the season, Cagle accumulated a record of 25-6 and put up a career-best 1.20 ERA with 186 strikeouts and just 32 walks and earned runs in 186.0 innings pitched. She also logged a .467 batting average, good enough for fifth in Division I, to go along with 79 hits, 57 RBIs, 36 walks and 19 home runs, good enough for seventh in the nation.