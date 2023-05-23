Swinney details offseason schedule, previews official visit weekend

Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney discussed the team’s schedule heading into the summer Monday. Earlier in the day, the team got back to its normal routine.

“Today was first day. Everybody is getting back and starting workouts this morning with skills and drills. We’ve got about a four-week training period,” Swinney said. “Guys had a couple weeks off, that post-spring, they had a couple weeks of training then they had a couple weeks off.”

With the season just over three months away, Swinney says things begin to ramp up over this next month as players are getting back to form. Before it’s closer, the team will have a break around the Fourth of July and that’ll be the last solace before the season.

“When they come back after that, they’ve got about three more weeks prior to camp to really build the momentum that we need to get started,” Swinney said.

On top of the focus on the current roster, Swinney discussed the official visit weekend that takes place in June.

“It’ll be big, these are guys that have all been here, guys we’ve been recruiting for a while and know a lot about,” Swinney said. “They know a lot about us so it’s kind of that next step and I’m sure we’ll get some commitments after that and there’ll be some others that trickle in as the summer goes. By the time we get to August, like most years, we’ll probably be about done or full.”

