Tigers make the cut for coveted offensive lineman

By May 23, 2023 1:56 pm

Clemson found itself in the final group for one of the nation’s most versatile offensive linemen in the class of 2024.

The Tigers made the top-three for Fred J. Page (TN) three-star offensive lineman Ronan O’Connell. Tennessee and Wisconsin also made the cut for the 6-foot-4, 273-pound protector.

O’Connell last visited Clemson in early April, which is when the program extended its offer. He is also among the group of highly rated recruits set to make the trek to Clemson for the program’s important official visit weekend from June 2-4.

