What They Are Saying: Latest DeAndre Hopkins buzz

Former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wasn’t present when the Arizona Cardinals began their voluntary OTAs on Monday.
In an appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast, Hopkins said he is currently training in Canada, and the three-time first-team All-Pro discussed his current and future status, what he’s looking for at this point in his career, which quarterbacks he’d love to have throwing him the ball and more.
DeAndre Hopkins won't be partaking at OTAs (at least for now) and where he plays next season still seems TBD. https://t.co/Tv7a2Ap9Mv
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 22, 2023
This is @DeAndreHopkins’ response on @IAMATHLETEpod when asked with is going on with the Cardinals… @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/2kOytTjrw1
— Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) May 22, 2023
DeAndre Hopkins on what he's looking for in a new team:
– Stable management.
– QB who loves the game (he stressed Kyler Murray does, but he's injured).
– Great defense because defense wins championships.
(via @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/3Mfq8iThC9
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 22, 2023
DeAndre Hopkins was asked on @IAMATHLETEpod which QBs he'd love to have throwing him the ball. #Bills QB Josh Allen was quickly his first answer.
Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert rounded out his top-5.pic.twitter.com/gtepzf9JD4
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 22, 2023
Deandre Hopkins on rumors of Lamar Jackson wanting the @Ravens to acquire him…
“I’d be lying if i didn’t say, It would be a honor [if my career allows me] to play with a great guy and great quarterback like @Lj_era8” 👀
— I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) May 22, 2023
“I like Hop.”
Jonathan Gannon keeps is short and sweet on DeAndre Hopkins’ status with the Arizona Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/CpfPfyufd1
— PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) May 22, 2023
“I think he’ll fit right in when he decides to come.”
Jonathan Gannon on DeAndre Hopkins’ status with the Arizona Cardinals. #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/hboUc3oGyQ
— PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) May 22, 2023
DeAndre Hopkins on @IAMATHLETEpod: "I've heard a lot of rumors of people calling. I would definitely say the Patriots were one of the teams. … I didn't have direct conversations, but seeing what's on (social media), you've got to pay attention to some of those things."
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 22, 2023
Deandre Hopkins is again re-kindling trade rumors, this time on the @IAMATHLETEpod
Just another day in the life of being an Arizona Cardinals fan😂 pic.twitter.com/XH8uTUAPY9
— Joanna Cards Fan (@cardsfanjoanna) May 22, 2023
