Bakich not fond of ACC Tournament format

Clemson will begin its quest for an ACC Championship on Wednesday night when the Tigers take on the Virginia Tech Hokies.

But since the Hokies lost to Boston College on Tuesday, Wednesday’s game against the Tigers is essentially meaningless. The winner of Friday’s game between Clemson and Boston College will advance from Pool C to elimination play.

First-year head coach Erik Bakich, previously of Maryland and Michigan, has never participated in a pool-play format. Bakich made it clear after the team’s season finale that he is not a fan of the format, which lends itself to teams resting players.

“People are saying there’s games that don’t matter and that just doesn’t resonate,” Bakich said. “I have no comprehension of that kind of thinking, so we’re going to go into every game and no matter who we’re playing, where we’re playing, we’re going to try to win.”

Clemson enters the game on a 12-game win streak and in prime position to acquire a national seed.

Wednesday’s game will begin at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ACC Network.