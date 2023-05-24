Clemson left off future offense power rankings

The Clemson offense wasn’t perfect by any means in 2022, but the Tigers finished the season averaging 33.2 points per game. Insert the departure of D.J. Uiagalelei and the offense becomes very different for the future.

ESPN released their rankings for future offenses in college football and looking down the top 25, Clemson is omitted from the list with just a single mention. “The final spot is always tricky, and several offenses were considered — Clemson, once a top-10 lock on this list,” Adam Rittenberg wrote in the final entry of the rankings.

This ranking was likely influenced by the quarterback situation in Clemson. Cade Klubnik, albeit a former five-star prospect who lit up North Carolina with a QBR of 94.5 in the win, has yet to start a regular season game and has to prove himself in this offense.

The Tigers had the 11th-best recruiting class in 2023 according to 247Sports, including over 10 offensive signees. There’s reason for doubt in the beginning of Klubnik’s era, but the numbers even in a subjective down year for Clemson say they can become an explosive offense yet again.