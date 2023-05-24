ESPN's Schefter on where things stand with Hopkins, Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins made an appearance on the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast this week, and among other things, the former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver discussed what he’s looking for in 2023.

“What I want is stable management upstairs, that’s something I haven’t really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona,” Hopkins said. “A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, not just himself but everybody. … And a great defense.

“This is Monti (Ossenfort)’s first year as GM, but from what I understand and from talking to Monti, I think Arizona is in good hands. We have Budda Baker, Isaiah Simmons. … And Kyler is a quarterback who loves the game, but he’s injured. Right now, I’m playing with Colt McCoy, who I love. But who knows? Right now, I currently don’t have a Pro Bowl quarterback.”

Trade rumors and speculation have swirled around Hopkins all offseason, but a trade hasn’t happened yet and it may or may not happen moving forward.

As of right now, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter believes Hopkins and the Cardinals are stuck with each other.

On ESPN’s NFL Live, Schefter gave the latest on where things stand with Hopkins and the Cardinals.

“The truth of the matter is the two sides right now are stuck with each other,” Schefter said. “Arizona would like to move him, but obviously the contract is prohibitive and there is not a team out there that’s willing to take on that contract the way it’s currently constituted. DeAndre Hopkins would like to be elsewhere, but he’s stuck being there right now because nobody’s willing to take on that contract and they’ve been unable to reach agreement with him and/or the Cardinals on compensation.

“So, right now they’re stuck, and right now, he has to be there. Now, the situation could change during training camp if and when a contending team suffers an injury, if and when a team out there decides that some of its young wide receivers aren’t performing up to their standards, and DeAndre Hopkins could be moved at any point in time. But this has been out there all offseason and nothing’s happened still, and so like we said, they’re stuck with each other for the time being.”

Hopkins wasn’t present when the Cardinals began their voluntary OTAs on Monday. The three-time first-team All-Pro is away from the team training on his own in Toronto.

Hopkins turns 31 in June and has two years left on his deal, including 2023. He is due to make $19.45 million in 2023 and $14.9 million in 2024.

After serving a six-game suspension to start last season, Hopkins tallied a team-high 717 receiving yards with three touchdowns and had 64 catches in nine games. The 2013 first-round draft pick has posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across three seasons with the Cardinals.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images