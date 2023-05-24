Former NFL standout makes big Trevor Lawrence prediction

On NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show, a former NFL standout gave a few predictions for the 2023 season, including one big prognostication regarding former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Gerald McCoy, the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro defensive tackle who announced his retirement in April, predicted Lawrence to be an MVP finalist for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.
“This year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a top-three team in the AFC, and Trevor Lawrence will be a finalist for MVP,” McCoy said.
After struggling as a rookie in 2021, Lawrence made a huge leap in Year 2 last season, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions en route to Pro Bowl honors.
In 2022, Lawrence led his team to the AFC South title and a playoff victory. Before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in a close divisional round contest, Lawrence rallied the Jags from a 27-0 deficit to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild card playoff game, the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history.
McCoy explained why he thinks “people need to look out for” the Lawrence-led Jaguars in 2023.
“When you have a leader in Trevor Lawrence, who I believe will make an even bigger jump this year with the confidence that he built going toe-to-toe with Kansas City after a huge comeback, I think people need to look out for the Jacksonville Jaguars,” he said.
3 Predictions for 2023 From Big G
#1:
The Jags will be a top 3 team in AFC and Trevor Lawrence will be an MVP finalist 👀@Geraldini93 pic.twitter.com/fCU1Ap8fcq
— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 24, 2023
Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!