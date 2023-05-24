Former NFL standout makes big Trevor Lawrence prediction

On NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show, a former NFL standout gave a few predictions for the 2023 season, including one big prognostication regarding former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Gerald McCoy, the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro defensive tackle who announced his retirement in April, predicted Lawrence to be an MVP finalist for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season.

“This year, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be a top-three team in the AFC, and Trevor Lawrence will be a finalist for MVP,” McCoy said.

After struggling as a rookie in 2021, Lawrence made a huge leap in Year 2 last season, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions en route to Pro Bowl honors.

In 2022, Lawrence led his team to the AFC South title and a playoff victory. Before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in a close divisional round contest, Lawrence rallied the Jags from a 27-0 deficit to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild card playoff game, the third-largest comeback in NFL playoff history.

McCoy explained why he thinks “people need to look out for” the Lawrence-led Jaguars in 2023.

“When you have a leader in Trevor Lawrence, who I believe will make an even bigger jump this year with the confidence that he built going toe-to-toe with Kansas City after a huge comeback, I think people need to look out for the Jacksonville Jaguars,” he said.

3 Predictions for 2023 From Big G #1:

The Jags will be a top 3 team in AFC and Trevor Lawrence will be an MVP finalist 👀@Geraldini93 pic.twitter.com/fCU1Ap8fcq — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) May 24, 2023